Police are aware of who the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Utrecht on Saturday evening is. Eyewitnesses were able to reveal the identity of the suspect who is still on the loose.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at a café on Vleutenseweg. The motive is still unknown, according to a police spokesperson. Police believe that an argument proceeded the shooting. The 37-year-old victim was trying to deescalate the situation when he was shot, the AD reported, yet a spokesperson from the police did not confirm this version.

A woman was also injured during the shooting. She was able to go to hospital on her own initiative but was not approachable on Sunday morning. Her identity has not been released.

RTV Utrecht stated based on witness reports that many police were present at a caravan camp on the Orinocodreef in the Utrecht district of Overvecht. A spokesperson confirmed that the police presence was related to the shooting.

Police will question more witnesses on Sunday. Authorities called on people with images or information regarding the suspect’s whereabout to come forward.