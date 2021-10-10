A 37-year-old man died after being shot outside a café on the Vleutenseweg in Utrecht shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the AD reported. Police are still looking for the suspect who immediately fled the scene.

Police said that there may have been a second victim. The person went to the hospital on their own initiative.

The shooting took place near the café De Plak, according to eyewitnesses. A trauma helicopter was on its way to rush the victim to hospital but he died at the scene.

The victim had reportedly taken the bullet for someone else bystanders said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing nearly 200 people gathering at the café within a short period after the shooting. An argument erupted among some of the people present. Police dispersed the crowd.

A police spokesman told RTV Utrecht that the suspect was a slender man with a light complexion.