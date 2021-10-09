Police arrested a 34-year-old man with no fixed address in connection with the discovery of a dead woman in a car outside De Witte Bergen hotel in Eemnes. The victim, a 34-year-old woman from Heerlen, was possibly murdered.

She was reported missing last week. Police said they were investigating how the man was connected to the woman, and his possible involvement in her death.

Her remains were found on Thursday evening in a Volkswagen Polo in the parking lot of the Van der Valk hotel along the A1. The police are not certain how long the car was parked there. It was not immediately known how the woman in the vehicle died, and whether it was due to natural causes or due to a crime. The police said on Friday they were focusing on the latter.

Anyone who has any information about the case was asked to contact authorities, especially if they have security camera footage from the area, or which otherwise might help the investigation. "The parking lot is located in a wooded area, with many hikers and - later in the evening - restaurant patrons and hotel guests," the police said.