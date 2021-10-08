The caretaker Cabinet shares the European Commission's concerns about Poland, where the highest judges ruled that national law takes precedence over European law. This said a spokesperson for Minister Ben Knapen (Foreign Affairs).

The Ministry does not have anything substantial to say about the issue yet. "We are studying the ruling," the spokesperson said.

The European Commission previously said that it was "seriously concerned" about the ruling in a written statement. The day-to-day management of the European Union maintains that EU law takes precedence over national law.

Laurens Dassen, parliamentary faction leader of pro-European party Volt, said that Poland is breaking with the foundation of the EU. "The country places itself outside the legal order. If you don't want to abide by a treaty, you shouldn't sign it." As far as Dassen is concerned, the consequence must be that Poland loses access to EU money and its voting rights.

PVV leader Geert Wilders, on the other hand, thinks that the Poles are right. He believes that national law should always take precedence over EU law, which should also apply in the Netherlands.