Large employers in the Netherlands are not worried about any layoffs when the government's coronavirus support packages come to an end next month. Companies in the travel sector are less optimistic, but still expect to be able to keep their employees, NOS reports after questioning the ten companies who got the most wage support from the NOW subsidy regulation. The subsidy helped companies to keep paying their employees' salaries during the pandemic.

The least optimistic outlooks come from companies in the travel sector. KLM, who by far received the most wage support in the Netherlands, said that it still cannot operate normally due to ongoing travel restrictions and is still suffering significant revenue losses. "That support is therefore still extremely important for the travel and tourism industry and it is a shame that it is stopping," a spokesperson said to NOS. Though they added that KLM is not expecting any more layoffs on top of the reorganization announced last year.

TUI Nederland told the broadcaster that it is "very disappointed" that the government support packages are ending, and expects that this will hit the travel industry hard. TUI Nederland is still operating at less than 50 percent of its normal turnover, but it's survival is not in danger and no new layoffs are expected, a spokesperson said.

Schiphol is also still suffering a loss of income and the government support was very welcome, but the company can survive without it, a spokesperson said to the broadcaster. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Schiphol had to cut 900 jobs. No new layoffs are expected.

Arline Transavia, a KLM subsidiary that also received separate wage support, is more optimistic. The company is recovering more and more and there is an upward trend in bookings. "This should enable us to continue working on the recovery from October without the NOW support," a spokesperson said. The airline does not expect layoffs.

Holland Casino is confident that it can survive on its own now that coronavirus restrictions are being relaxed more and more. Jobs have been lost, but everyone working at the company now is in an efficient place in the organization, so no further measures are needed, a spokesperson said.

Efteling said it should be able to run at full capacity again soon, and believes it will not have to take any additional financial measures once the support stops.

Wholesaler Sligro and driver's licenses office CBR told NOS that they already stopped using the wage support. Sligro has been coping on its own since the summer, and CBR stopped using wage support after the first quarter of this year.

Payroll company EV Tilburg and Hema did not respond to the broadcaster's questions.