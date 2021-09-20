Over 100 employers in the Netherlands want their employees to get tested for the coronavirus before coming to the office, BNR found after speaking with Ondernemend Nederland, employers' association AWVN, and working conditions service Capability. They find it the best way to ally the concerns of vaccinated workers, the organizations said.

"With testing you accommodate everyone, it is the most neutral system," Titus Kramer of Capability said to the broadcaster. The idea is that all employees get tested for Covid-19 in the morning before going to the office, though he acknowledged that this will be no easy task.

"There are always people who do not want to and who refuse to cooperate. There are many people who prefer to continue working from home," Kramer said. Capability noticed that people who work in production are more willing to get tested than people who work office jobs, he said.

According to Kramer, companies are also not eager to announce this measure. "Unions like it, companies are afraid of getting into the news."