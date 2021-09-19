A fight over Covid-19 vaccines likely led to the murder of a 56-year-old woman in Almelo by her 43-year-old boyfriend, close friends of the couple told RTV Oost. Her body was found in the trunk of a car near the ZGT hospital on Wednesday.

The couple had allegedly been arguing for an extended period of time about coronavirus policy, particularly about getting vaccinated against Covid-19. The victim had forbidden her boyfriend to interact with vaccinated people, including his parents. She also demanded that he stop playing in his hard rock band.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old drove with the body his girlfriend to the ZGT Hospital parking lot in Almelo where the deceased woman was found by a security guard.

Members of the music group the suspect participated in said their colleague had voiced his desire to go back to making music. He had already told his father that he wanted to join the band again, on Tuesday evening. After visiting his father, he went to see his girlfriend.

Neighbors of the couple said they heard screams late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, leading police to believe that the 43-year-old killed his girlfriend and drove her body to the hospital.

After the suspect left the body at the hospital, he attempted to commit suicide by cutting open his wrists.