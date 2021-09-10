A 31-year-old man from Nieuwegein who is suspected of stabbing a 34-year-old Utrecht woman to death will remain in jail for at least the next two weeks, the examining magistrate in Den Bosch ordered on Friday. The victim was attacked at the Ploossche Hof in Den Bosch on Wednesday in front of her 1-year-old child who was in a pram at the time. The child was unharmed.

Several people witnessed the violent crime. The alleged perpetrator was soon arrested. The suspect and victim were previously in a relationship together, and are both parents of the child. The woman was in Den Bosch visiting family at the time.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) says it is taking into account that relationship problems led to the stabbing. The homes of the suspect and victim were searched for clues.

A large number of witnesses will be heard in the investigation, the OM says. This concerns people who know the suspect and victim, and also eyewitnesses to the crime.

No other suspects were believed to be involved in the assault other than the Nieuwegein man.