A 34-year-old woman from Utrecht was stabbed to death as she was walking down the Poolssche Hof in Den Bosch with her baby in a pram on Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Nieuwegein was arrested. He is the father of the child, the police said.

The woman was attacked at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. She was in the city to visit family, police said.

She was stabbed repeatedly; dozens of times, according to Omroep Brabant. First responders tried to save her life, but it was to no avail. She died at the scene. Her 1-year-old child was physically unharmed and was comforted by a bystander until the authorities took over.

Bystanders detained the suspect until the police arrived. The suspect was no longer in a relationship with the victim, according to the local broadcaster.

The police carried out a forensic investigation at the scene, and spoke to witnesses and the victim's family. According to Brabants Dagblad, the police seized a car in the area, as well as a kitchen knife found on the street. Investigators called on witnesses who haven't spoken to the police yet to come forward.

The suspect is in custody while the investigation continues. He will be arraigned on Friday.

The crime scene was covered in flowers and stuffed animals which were left by local residents on Thursday morning who wanted to show support for the victim's child and other family.

"My mother's heart is crying," one local said to Omroep Brabant. "It is horrific what happened here. We watched the news together, over and over again. You watch and think. But it still feels a bit like you are there for the relatives together."

"You don't understand how something like this can happen," another local resident said to the broadcaster. "My wife saw it happen. It stays in your head. But it's nice that all these flowers are already here."