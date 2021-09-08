King Willem-Alexander must keep Kroondomein Het Loo open all year if he wants to keep getting the 4.7 million euros subsidy for the maintenance of the nature reserve, Minister Carola Schouten of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality said in a letter that will soon be sent to parliament, sources told NOS.

The nature reserve is closed every year From September 15 to December 25. It is suspected that the royal family uses that time to go hunting in the park, according to the broadcaster.

For years there has been opposition from nature and animal welfare organizations, local residents, and political parties to the annual closure of the nature reserve. The annoyance increased when it turned out that the King receives a subsidy of 4.7 million euros for the maintenance of the nature reserve.

If the King receives subsidy, he must adhere to the subsidy rules, opponents said. The conditions of this subsidy state that nature reserves must be open for 358 days a year - so can only be closed for one week a year.

From 2022, the same subsidy rules will apply to King Willem-Alexander as to other nature reserve subsidy recipients, Schouten said in her letter, according to the broadcaster's sources.