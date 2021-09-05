Crowds formed at the Dam Square on Sunday around noon during a protest against coronavirus measures, called, "Samen voor Nederland". The municipality of Amsterdam issued a warning not to come to the protest anymore. Around 50 thousand people were expected to attend, and over 10 thousand had arrived by noon.

Opponents of the coronavirus measures implemented by the government gathered at the Dam Square in Amsterdam at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The protestors started marching at 12 p.m.

Present at the demonstration was Forum voor Democratie faction leader Thierry Baudet. “I too will of course be at the Dam at 12”, Baudet tweeted Saturday evening.

Baudet stirred up controversy in the past, for example, by refusing to take a coronavirus test after having flu symptoms or for allegedly violating social distancing rules during a rally. He had called on his supporters multiple times in the past week to join the Sunday protest.

The protestors are against plans of the government to introduce mandatory testing for access before entering catering establishments, cultural and sports events and other large-scale gatherings. A negative coronavirus test, a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, or proof of recovery from a recent Covid-19 infection would thus become necessary to enter.

The first part of the protest will be held in silence until the Leidseplein. The demonstration will end at 3 p.m.