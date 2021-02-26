The public prosecution has asked police to investigate if FvD-leader, Thierry Baudet, broke coronavirus restrictions during a visit to Urk on Tuesday.

Baudet himself posted a video on Twitter on Thursday where the politician can be seen standing shoulder to shoulder with supporters and shaking their hands. His campaign team later had dinner in a seafood restaurant, De Stentor reports.

The FvD-leader is outspoken about his disagreement with the manner in which the current administration is handling the pandemic. In the video, he advocates for “no vaccination programs, no quarantine, no social distancing and no face masks.”

A spokesperson for the public prosecution says to NOS “We are looking into what extent the rules have been broken and who is responsible. Afterward, we will determine whether further steps are necessary.”

Mayor of Urk, Cees den Bosch, did not approve of Baudet's actions. "A member of parliament, in particular, should comply with the rules", he comments.

Baudet’s spokesman has informed the public that “We await the investigation before responding, but we look forward to the results of the investigation with great confidence.”

Should the investigation conclude that Baudet violated restrictions, the party leader will have to pay a fine.