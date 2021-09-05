Police evacuated 15 homes and closed two streets on Sunday morning in Limburg after an explosive was found in front of a house on the Hommerterweg in Hoensbroek.

The Explosives Ordinance Disposal Service (EOD) brought the explosive to a quarry on Sunday afternoon where it was defused.

Residents were able to return home around 1 p.m. at which time the streets were reopened as well.

A police spokesperson could not yet say what kind of explosive it was. “It was not a hand grenade, a firework explosive, or a World War II bomb. What kind of explosive it was will be shown in the investigation”, the spokesperson told 1Limburg.

It will also be determined in the investigation why the explosive was placed in front of the house in Limburg.