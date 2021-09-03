Bekir E. was the fellow prisoner who made incriminating statements against Jos B., the man convicted for the death of Nicky Verstappen in 1998, was revealed during a hearing on Friday, NOS reports. Bekir E. is serving 14 years in prison with psychiatric treatment for the murder of 16-year-old Humeyra, shot dead at her Rotterdam school in 2018.

E. told the authorities that Jos B. discussed details of criminal offenses he committed with Nicky Verstappen with him. The exact content of those conversations is not yet clear.

Friday's hearing is a preparatory session for B.'s appeal. Last year he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for abducting 11-year-old Nicky from his summer camp in Brunsummerheide and sexually abusing him, resulting in his death.

This is the first hearing in the Nicky Verstappen case to happen without Peter R. de Vries, who was murdered in Amsterdam in July. The crime reporter acted as confidant for the Verstappen family. Nicky's parents were in the courtroom wearing shirts with the logo of De Vries' TV show on it. His son, Royce de Vries, was sitting next to them, according to NOS.

Both the judge and the Public Prosecutor took a moment to address De Vries' murder at the start of the hearing. The judge said the court was shocked by De Vries' death. "We wish the Verstappen family and his son a lot of strength," the judge said.