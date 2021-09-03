From Saturday, some new rules will apply for travelers coming to the Netherlands from a high risk or very high risk coroanvirus country, which include Germany, the United States and 23 other countries. An EU travel ban applies to people coming from high-risk countries outside the EU, unless they are fully vaccinated.

Within the European Union, Germany and Hungary are designated as high-risk areas. Travelers from these countries have to show a coronavirus certificate - a vaccination certificate, a recovery certificate, or a negative test - before entering the Netherlands.

Outside the EU, the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia will be designated high-risk areas from September 4. An EU entry ban applies for travelers from these countries. They can only enter the Netherlands if they are fully vaccinated or fall under another exception to the EU entry ban. Upon arrival, they will also have to quarantine for 10 days.

From Monday, September 6, travelers from high-risk non-EU countries will only be allowed to travel to the Netherlands with proof of a negative test - a recovery certificate or proof of vaccination will no longer be enough.

From Saturday, there will also be extra measures in place for sixteen "high-risk" or "very high risk" countries in South and Central American and South Africa. These countries are considered extra risky because of worrying coronavirus variants. Only fully vaccinated travelers from these countries will be allowed to enter the EU and the Netherlands. They must also comply with other measures, including showing a coronavirus certificate, a health declaration if they were traveling by plane, and in some cases mandatory quarantine.

The high risk countries are Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. The very high risk countries are South Africa, Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Suriname, and Venezuela.