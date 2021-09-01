Environmental expert Johan Vollenbroek of the organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOB) received multiple death threats from Formula 1 fans over a lawsuit the organization filed to try and stop the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on Sunday because of too high nitrogen emissions. The court ruled against MOB on Tuesday and the Grand Prix can happen as planned, NU.nl reports.

The emails Vollenbroek received from Formula 1 fans were the most menacing he's ever seen, he said to radio program Met het Oog op Morgen. "Some really cross the line, those are simply death threats," he said. "We handed over a number of emails to the police. We still have to make a decision whether or not to make a formal report about it." He said that he's not afraid, "but vigilant" after the threats.

Vollenbroek stressed that his organization has nothing against Formula 1. But "we simply have to stick to the rules. A large part of nature is dying because of the high nitrogen emissions. Everyone has to contribute something to those lower emissions."

On Tuesday, the court ruled that the Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit can happen as planned on Sunday, deciding not to scrap the event's environmental permit as MOB requested. According to the judge, there is currently "insufficient room" for the full or partial suspension of this permit, also because the race is already completely organized and the circuit invested heavily in it. Not letting the Grand Prix happen would mean "very major damage and possible bankruptcy" for the circuit, the court ruled.