Demonstrators rallied at the Dam square in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon to demand the protection of all Afghan people. The protest is part of the “Stop Killing Afghans Now” movement which will take place on Saturday in 15 cities across Europe and the United States.

It was organized by the initiative Azadi which was created by young Dutch Afghans.

“With your presence, you show that you are against the yearlong, bloody attacks and current violent acts of the Taliban, the negligence and misdeeds of all international parties in Afghanistan and the lack of humans rights for Afghan refugees inside and outside the borders of Europe and you speak in favor of safety of all Afghans”, organizers wrote on Facebook.

The organizers want the Netherlands to declare Afghanistan unsafe so that Afghans have to write for asylum protection. They also demanded that all people in Afghanistan who assisted the Netherlands in their mission there be brought to the Netherlands.

The protest also drew attention to the circumstances ten thousand Afghans find themselves in at the refugee camp Moria in Greece.