One in six packages delivered in the Netherlands are not delivered on the agreed day, and more than a quarter of orders do not arrive at the agreed upon time, market researcher Multiscope found in a study among over 3,100 Netherlands residents, NOS reports.

Delivery services from abroad struggle the most to deliver on time, the researchers found. 22 percent of packages delivered by Bpost, DPD, GLS, and UPS don't arrive on the agreed upon day. PostNL and DHL performed better at 15 percent and 13 percent of packages not being delivered on the right day.

If the right day is hard to achieve, delivering a package on the agreed time is even more difficult. Over a quarter of packages are not delivered on time. Small delivery services struggle the most with this, delivering 58 percent of orders late. Foreign delivery services delivered 19 percent of parcels at an incorrect time, and DHL and PostNL 15 and 14 percent respectively.

Businesses that offer their own delivery services, like Albert Heijn and Coolblue, are better at delivering packages when they say they will. 95 percent of packages arrive on the right day, and 94 percent at the agreed upon time.