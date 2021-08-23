The police found traces of Ridouan Taghi's DNA on a bullet casing that forms part of the investigation into the assassination of 38-year-old Samir Jabli in Amersfoort in 2014, De Telegraaf reports based on confidential documents it had insight to. This is the first hard evidence to link Taghi to an assassination, according to the newspaper.

The investigators believe the alleged gang headed by Taghi was involved in Jabli's assassination, as well as the mistaken-identity murder of 22-year-old Mohammed Alarasi in Amersfoort earlier in 2014. Nabil B., the key witness in the Marengo assassinations trial, also linked Taghi's gang to these two murders, though they do not form part of the Marengo process.

Taghi's DNA was identified in August last year. He was questioned about it on July 15, but refused to make a statement, according to the newspaper.

Taghi's lawyer Inez Weski told De Telegraaf that the forensic value of the discovered DNA must still be investigated. "In any case, it is clear that such traces on movable objects say nothing about their origin and time of origin. Unfortunately, this file is filled with more of this kind of meaningless material that apparently has to be leaked to third parties."