The fire in a student apartment building on Krelis Louwenstraat in Amsterdam-West may have been set and LGBTQ+ related. That is what the police report. It is taken into account that there were attempts to set fires at several other locations in the apartment building.

The arson attacks appear to target rainbow flags in the apartment building. There were previous incidents in the vicinity of the building targeting rainbow flags, the police said.

Four victims were injured in the fire and taken to hospital. Four other residents had to be rescued from a balcony by the fire brigade with a ladder truck