The municipality of Alblasserdam closed a house on Monday evening that may be related to the mistaken kidnapping of an innocent man from Hoofddorp, a municipal spokeswoman confirmed. A house was also closed there on Saturday. Both homes will remain closed for fourteen days from closure, the spokeswoman said.

The first house to be closed in Alblasserdam was a house on De Boezem. According to regional news channel Rijnmond, the actual target of the kidnapping would live there. Residents of a house in Merelstraat would be related to the target, according to the broadcaster. Their home was closed on Monday night. Both houses are being secured, said the municipal spokesperson.

The reason for the municipality of Alblasserdam to close the homes is "in the first place to preserve the safety of the residents, that is the most important thing for the municipality," said the spokeswoman. "In addition, it is to prevent public order from being disturbed."

In the early morning of Saturday on the Kreekweg in Zwijndrecht, a business building was rammed with a car, after which the building largely went up in flames. According to sources De Telegraaf spoke to, there is a connection between the business premises and the mistaken kidnapping. The Rotterdam Public Prosecution Service could not confirm that connection on Monday.

The Public Prosecution Service suspects that the business of the person who was the actual target of the kidnapping is linked to a cocaine bust at the end of July. Then 1,899 kilos of coke were intercepted in the port of Antwerp. No one has yet been arrested in this case. Six suspects are in custody for the mistaken kidnapping of the 57-year-old from Hoofddorp.

With reporting by ANP