Alex R., a 59-year-old businessman from Alblasserdam, was likely the actual target of a mistaken identity kindnapping on August 5 in Cruquius, AD reported. A business location of the 59-year-old in Zwijndrecht went up in flames on Saturday after a car crashed into the building.

Abductors mistook a 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp as their target. The kidnappers released the 56-year-old on Wednesday after they realized he was not the person who they were out for. The victim had been beaten and was taken to hospital to have his injuries treated.

R. allegedly made it known to authorities on Friday that he was the intended target of the kidnapping.

The reason behind the kidnapping was said to be linked to 1,899 kilos of cocaine that were found in banana containers in Antwerpen on July 28.

Alblasserdam Deputy Mayor Arjan Kraijo ordered R.’s apartment closed off for two weeks after the business premise of the 59-year-old caught fire. No one was harmed in the blaze and the passengers of the vehicle fled in a getaway car.

The surrounding residents were shocked about the revelations. “We can barely believe it. To be honest, we are completely bluffed”, one neighbor told the AD. R. was described by neighbors as “clearly a man who does business.”

“The first impression of him was maybe that he’s a bit of a showy man. But I soon lost that image, he was friendly and correct”, a resident said.

R. was said to specialize in the import of cacao, coffee beans and fruit, on top of owning a bike store. He has owned businesses in Belgium, as well as, in the Alps.

Police have not confirmed the link between R. and the mistaken identity kidnapping.