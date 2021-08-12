14-year-old Frédérique from Amstelveen, who was assaulted last month, understands little of the violence that was inflicted on them. "Why would you do it? Do you like it, or do you think it's cool? I really don't know," they said at the table of the RTL 4 program Humberto. They hope that with their story, more attention will be paid to this type of violence. "Because I'm not the only one this happens to."

Frédérique was assaulted after they refused to answer the question whether they are a boy or a girl. They were hit in the face multiple times and sustained a fractured jaw and broke their nose and several teeth. A 14-year-old boy was jailed for the assault. The police suspect that it was LGBTQ+-related violence.

Frédérique was not left with much pain, they said to Humberto. They were mostly in shock. Currently they still suffer from a sensitive nose.

Of the national commotion that arose about the assault, they were aware of little in the hospital. They were then showered with letters from people from all over the country who wanted to encourage them. "I really appreciate that of course," said Frédérique. "Then you also feel very loved. I read a lot."

