The Amsterdam police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday for the assault of a gender-neutral teen in Amstelveen on Monday. The arrested boy is from Amstelveen, the police said on Twitter. More arrests may follow.

According to the victim's father, 14-year-old Frédérique was attacked in a playground in Amstelveen Westwijk after they refused to tell a group of boys whether they were a boy or a girl.

The young victim was left with a broken nose, fractured skull and broken teeth. They spent a night in hospital and was then discharged to recover at home.

The attack happened at the playground on Albert van Dalsumlaan, at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. The police were looking for witnesses.