14-year-old Frédérique from Amstelveen was showered with cards and gifts on Wednesday. People from all over the Netherlands wanted to show the gender-neutral teen support after they were assaulted at a local playground on Monday afternoon.

Frédérique was attacked by a group of boys, who wanted to know whether they were a boy or a girl. Frédérique answered that it doesn't matter. "I am who I am, and you can be who you want to be." The boys assaulted them, leaving Frédérique with multiple broken teeth, a broken nose, a torn lip, a contusion to the jaw, and various facial injuries.

On Tuesday, Radio 538 called on the Netherlands to show Frédérique some support. And the Netherlands responded en masse. On Wednesday, PostNL delivered 12 crates of packages, cards and flowers to a family friend, who will make sure they reach Frédérique, NH Nieuws reports. The delivery person expects to make more deliveries in the coming days.

The support left Frédérique speechless, family friend Micha Noot said to Amstelveen's local broadcaster.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody for the attack on Frédérique. More arrests may follow, the police said.