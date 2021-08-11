The rest of the week in the Netherlands will see lots of sunshine and little to no rain, meteorological institute KNMI expects. Thursday will be the warmest day, with maximums up to 26 degrees expected.

Wednesday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will be dry in most places, with only the northeast maybe getting a light shower this afternoon. Maximums will range between 20 degrees in the Wadden area and 24 degrees in the southeast, with a weak southerly wind.

Overnight will be mostly clear, which may cause some fog banks. Minimums will drop to around 10 degrees.

Thursday will have plenty of sunshine, with only some high clouds. Maximums will range between 22 and 26 degrees. No wind is expected.

Friday and the weekend will be more cloudy and cooler. The chance of rain will increase from Saturday and temperatures will gradually drop to a few degrees below normal.