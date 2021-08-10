The police in Zeeland again arrested a number of young people on Monday after more than a week of violence in the province. The case is believed to be part of a whole series of violent incidents on Schouwen, the police think. The police said it's happy with the many tips and reports that came in.

A 16-year-old boy from Abbenbroek was arrested on Monday at a campsite in Burgh-Haamstede who may have robbed someone of his bicycle. In the seaside resort of Renesse, five young people were arrested after a fight. Shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old boy from Dordrecht was beaten up by a group of young people out of nowhere. After the scuffle, five youths fled in a car. The five were arrested shortly afterwards. They are young people between the ages of 16 and 21 from Kaatsheuvel, Spijkenisse, Zevenbergen and Zierikzee. The victim was examined by a doctor and filed charges.

Five more victims have now reported to the police, including in Barneveld, Goes, Roermond and Valkenswaard. Four say they were assaulted, the fifth was robbed of his bicycle. The police are checking whether and what connections there are between all the incidents.

It has been restless in Zeeland for at least a week due to numerous violent incidents, including in Burgh-Haamstede, Renesse and Scharendijke. Young men have been beaten and abused, often out of nowhere. On Friday, two men with multiple facial fractures had to be taken to hospital after being beaten up at a campsite in Burgh-Haamstede.

On Saturday, three boys were arrested for violence on Schouwen. They're still in custody. Last week, the police said they suspected a connection between several incidents.

In response to the recent violent incidents, mayor Jack van der Hoek of Schouwen-Duivenland said he is in contact with the police and the Public Prosecution Service more often and to discuss what is needed to put an end to the current disturbances. "Unfortunately, some young people who go on holiday, come together or go out on Schouwen-Duiveland think that you can misbehave, vandalize, assault or rob each other here. We do not accept this. We will use all the means at our disposal to put an end to this."

He thinks that the arrest of the suspects put an end to the series of incidents. "This is exceptional and not normal for Schouwen-Duiveland."

With reporting by ANP.