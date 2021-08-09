Five young people were arrested on Monday in the Zeeland seaside resort of Renesse after a fight. Shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old boy from Dordrecht was beaten up out of nowhere by a group of young people. After a scuffle, five youths fled in a car.

The five were arrested a short time later. They are young people between the ages of 16 and 21 from Kaatsheuvel, Spijkenisse, Zevenbergen and Zierikzee. The victim was examined by a doctor and has filed charges.

It has been restless in Zeeland for at least a week due to numerous violent incidents, including in Burgh-Haamstede, Renesse, and Scharendijke. Young men have been beaten and abused, often out of nowhere. On Friday, two men with multiple facial fractures had to be taken to hospital after being beaten up at a campsite in Burgh-Haamstede.

On Saturday, three boys were arrested for violence on Schouwen. Last week, the police said that they suspected a connection between several incidents.

With reporting by ANP