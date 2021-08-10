Again, a drag queen was refused a ride by a taxi during Pride Amsterdam. Drag queen Slet Lana was twice refused by Uber drivers on Friday. "First when I was on my way to a gig and then on my way back," she said to De Telegraaf. "I was completely decked out. When the drivers saw me, they left and my ride was canceled."

The incident really bothered Slet Lana. "I feel very bad about it. Every time I go out and use a taxi, I'm scared," she said to the newspaper.

According to famous Amsterdam drag queen Jennifer Hopelezz, Slet Lana is not the only victim this year. At least two other drag queens were refused or insulted during Pride Amsterdam this year, she said to De Telegraaf. The newspaper couldn't get in touch with them.

Uber is investigating the complaint, general manager Willem van Limburg Stirum said to the newspaper. "I am deeply saddened that this happened. Everyone has the right to a safe ride. We have been in contact with the people who made the report and immediately launched an investigation," he said. "During that investigation, the driver will be suspended. There is no room for discrimination on the Uber platform and anyone who does not comply with this will be immediately removed from the platform."

There were similar incidents during previous Pride Amsterdam events. D66 city councilor Jan-Bert Vroege is furious that this is still happening.

"Drag queens are the most visible part of the LGBTQ community, they are the proverbial canary in the coal mine. The fact that they cannot safely travel our streets and are dependent on taxis is of course already terrible," he said to the newspaper. "But our taxi market has also been sick for years. Discrimination against LGBTQ people but also against Jewish Amsterdammers is commonplace. Its high time that the alderman took this seriously."