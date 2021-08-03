Shots were fired in Leeuwarden on Monday night as the police arrested a man who they believed to be armed. The suspect was injured and taken for treatment after his arrest. He was the only one hurt, the Fryslan police said on Twitter.

At around 8:30 p.m., the police received a report that a man had fired a gun and was sitting in a cafeteria on De Centrale. No one was injured. When the police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on foot, the police said.

The police cordoned off part of the area as a precaution while other officers chased the suspect through gardens and streets, a police spokesperson said to ANP. "The colleagues went after him, where they also fired shots." About half an hour later, the man was arrested on Borneostraat. He was taken to hospital to be treated.

According to the police spokesperson, exactly what happened in the cafeteria is not yet clear. The police are investigating.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services like the police, will investigate the shooting. This is standard procedure whenever a police officer fires their service weapon.