A body found in a parked car in Dordrecht on Monday, was hidden in suitcases, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Tuesday. A 25-year-old man from Zwijndrecht who was arrested on Thursday is suspected of involvement in the victim's death. The victim is believed to be a 29-year-old man from Zwijndrecht, who was previously reported missing.

On Thursday, July 29, the police responded to a report of a fight on a gallery in Zwijndrecht. The 25-year-old man was arrested. He told police officers that he had killed someone. Traces of blood and an object that may have been used in the crime was found on the gallery, but no victim was found.

The police immediately launched an investigation, the OM said. Witness statements, camera footage, and statements by the suspect led the police to a car parked on Aalbersestraat in Dordrecht on Monday afternoon. Suitcases containing human remains were found in the car.

Forensic investigators carried out an extensive investigation at the scene and secured trace evidence. The investigation into exactly what happened is still ongoing. "Due to the ongoing investigation, no further announcements will be made," the OM said.

The suspect was arraigned on Tuesday and remanded into custody for another 14 days.