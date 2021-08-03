The police and the Forensic Investigation Department conducted an extensive investigation on Monday evening into a body in a car in the Crabbehof district of Dordrecht. No identity has been released, ANP reports.

The car was parked on Aalbersestraat. A white tent was erected around the car and men in white suits were investigating. The car had been there for several days. According to the police, there are strong indications that there is a connection with an incident in Zwijndrecht on Thursday.

According to local media, a 25-year-old man was then arrested after a fight in the Kaptein Horsman apartment building in Zwijndrecht. The police hope to provide more information during the course of Tuesday.