After struggling under coronavirus-related alcohol restrictions last year, Heineken was making profits again in the first half of this year. Worldwide, the Dutch beer giant made over 1 billion euros in profit during the first six months of 2021, NOS reports.

In the same period last year, Heineken suffered a 300 million euro loss. At the time, most of the world was in some form of coronavirus lockdown. Closed restaurants resulted in less beer being sold. Some areas even banned the sale of alcohol completely, in some cases for months at a time.

The profits made in the first six months of 2021 were even slightly higher than in the first half of pre-pandemic 2019. At the same time, sales re not yet running as before the coronavirus. North-, Central- and South America are again buying about the same amount of Heineken as before the pandemic, but sales in Africa and Asia are still being affected by the virus.

In the Netherlands too, Heineken sales are still lagging behind. Catering establishments are selling over 40 percent less Heineken than last year. And sales were already down in 2020. Increased retail sales are not enough to compensate for that.

Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink sees the coronavirus pandemic affecting the company for at least the rest of this year. He also warned that high prices for raw materials are making it more expensive to brew, which will also affect the company.