A 90 percent chance of thunderstorms was predicted for Sunday by meteorological office KNMI. A code yellow was anticipated due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The day will start off mostly cloudy with the downpour increasing in the course of the day. Only a 20 percent chance of sunshine will remain throughout the day. The evening will remain mostly dry in large parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures will stay between 18 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast, dropping down to 13 degrees overnight.

A western wind of up to 20 kilometers per hour was forecast for the day. The strength of the wind can increase along the coastal areas.

On Monday there is a lower chance of rain along with occasional rays of sunshine. The remainder of the week will be partly cloudy with periodic showers, the KNMI predicted.

The possibility of rain increases up to 90 percent on Thursday. Temperatures were expected to stay in the lower 20s for most of the upcoming week.