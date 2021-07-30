The police discovered a massive crystal meth lab in the Limburg town of Nederweert during the early hours of Friday morning. According to the national dismantling support facility LFO, this is the "largest and most professional" crystal meth production site ever found in the Netherlands.

The police tracked down this lab through information gained by breaking into encrypted chat messages, the police said. The lab was located in two connected sheds. A 62-year-old man from Poland was found in a home on the site. He was arrested as a suspect.

The LFO started investigating the lab, taking samples for testing, and making an inventory of what exactly is present in terms of raw materials and already produced crystal meth.

"The house with sheds are located in the outlying area. There was therefore no danger to local residents," the police said.

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests may follow.