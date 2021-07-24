The dry weather of the past days will be interrupted as the weekend progresses. Saturday will bring stormy weather with a slim chance of sunshine throughout the day, the KNMI predicted. The Dutch meteorological office issued a Code Yellow weather warning four different provinces because heavy rain is expected.

The warning had an initial duration of three hours. It was to take effect first in Overijssel at 5 p.m., then Drenthe at 6 p.m, Groningen at 7 p.m., and Friesland at 8 p.m.

Maximum temperatures will stay between a warm 23 to 28 degrees Celsius, dropping down to a minimum of 14 degrees at night. "The easterly wind will be light to moderate, in the afternoon the wind will be variable," the KNMI said.

The cloud cover will develop in the south during the afternoon, bringing a single rain shower, possibly with lightning. Thunderstorms and rain showers were expected in the evening.

The rain was expected to persist into Sunday and the upcoming week, dropping down to around 24 degrees during the day. Towards the end of the week, the intensity of the showers was expected to decline.