Netherlands residents can look forward to temperatures up to 25 degrees over the coming weekend, but after that, maximums will drop to the long-term average, according to the KNMI. Typical temperatures for this time of year are around 18 degrees.

This week's weather will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with showers expected on Tuesday and some of Wednesday. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Limburg, warning of heavy downpours on Tuesday evening and night. The province could get 30 mm of rain in an hour and over 50 mm in total. The warning is in effect from 6:00 p.m. until midnight.

Maximums will range between 21 and 25 degrees on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly cooler, with maximums around 21 degrees. “It will be warmer again in the weekend, but also with an increasing chance of showers,” the meteorological institute said.

Next week will see changeable weather with temperatures around the long-term average - maximums around 18 degrees and minimums around 10 degrees. “Eighty percent chance of rain every day and occasionally a lot of wind,” the KNMI said.