In the southern part of Limburg Noord, in the vicinity of Roermond, water levels have begun to sink again, the Limburg Noord Security Region reported on Sunday morning, according to the ANP. Experts from the Limburg water board were, therefore, able to inspect the safety of the dikes. The city of Roermond was evacuated on Thursday as water levels were expected to reach a record high.

Despite water levels receding, the province was expected to deal with high water levels until at least Monday. Experts said they are now speaking of a high-water plateau, instead of a high water peak, which means the risk of flooding remains.

Overnight there had been no dike breaches in Limburg, although there were concerns about a dike in Well where water had begun to seep through. Inhabitants were asked to leave voluntarily on Saturday evening. Not everyone is said to have comlied with the urgent, cautionary advice. Chair of the Limburg Noord Security Region, Antoin Scholten, said the evacuation was necessary because the quality of the dike “had not been assessed as satisfactory”. The dike was strengthened last night.

Een zwakke dijk (Maaswater sijpelt er door) even buiten de bebouwde kom aan de Nicolaasstraat in Well wordt met groot materieel en zand versterkt #L1 #hoogwater pic.twitter.com/33ByLZk7hJ — TomDoesborg (@TomDoesborg) July 17, 2021

The Ministry of Defense has stated they will help with rescue work in Limburg until at least noon on Monday. Dozens of soldiers helped repair a dam at the Stuwweg in Maastricht with sandbags. The dam leaked water on Saturday and threatened to collapse.

De inzet van Defensie in het door overstromingen getroffen Limburg ging deze zaterdag onvermoeid door. De militairen zetten zich vooral in bij het plaatsen van zandzakken. De militaire bijstand in Limburg duurt in ieder geval tot maandag 12.00 uur.https://t.co/65aZmVlbPl pic.twitter.com/C0T8DIwn01 — Ministerie van Defensie (@Defensie) July 17, 2021

The amount of damage caused by the flooding has yet to be determined. Limburg Zuid was hit hardest by the flooding and has officially be deemed a “disaster area”.

Trains between Maastricht and Sittard resumed service at 6 a.m. on Sunday, the Limburg Zuid Security Region stated. Train service will also likely be available again between Weert and Roermond by 10 a.m. on Sunday.