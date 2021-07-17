Local authorities did not report any major incidents overnight for the southeast of the Netherlands that has been affected by heavy flooding in the past days. Thousands of people in Limburg were still unable to return to their homes as of Saturday morning.

Venlo

Extremely high waters levels in Venlor and Bleric are expected to last from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

On Friday more than ten thousand residents of the municipality of Venlo were ordered to leave their homes. According to the Mayor of Venlo, Antoin Scholten, thousands heeded the call “but there were also people who said: ‘We take the risk and remain in our home’.”All patients from the VieCuri hospital in Venlo have been safely transferred to other care facilities.

Parts of Arcen, Lomm, Velden, Tegelen, Steyl, Belfeld and Hout-Blreick were evacuated as a precaution. “We have never experienced anything like this”, volunteers building an emergency dike in Arcen said.

Roermond

The thousands of residents that had to leave their homes in Roermond were still unable to return Saturday morning. According to the Limburg-Noord security region, high water levels will last until 6 a.m. on Sunday. There is concern that the dikes and quays will suffer water damage.

Meerssen

Residents of Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle have been able to return to their homes as of 6 a.m. on Saturday after being ordered to leave their houses on Friday. The Limburg Security Region deemed the situation safe enough to return.

Peel and Maas

Parts of the villages in Baarlo and Kessel were evacuated last night after an emergency order was placed on the area. This means only rescue workers are allowed to be present in the area. High water levels in the area are expected to last for several days.

Venray

Authorities do not expect the Maas to breach the dyke in the municipality of Venray. An emergency order has been given for the villages of Blitterswijck, Wanssum and Geijsteren but evacuation has not been put on the agenda. Campsites along the river were cleared.

Bergen

On the other side of the Maas in the municipality of Bergen, an urgent evacuation advice was issued to residents of Bergen, Aijen, Well, Wellerlooi and Heukelom. “If you decide to stay in your house, it is at your own risk, under your own responsibility”, the mayor of the municipality of Bergan, Manon Pelzer said.