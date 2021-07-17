More than 1.5 million euros were raised in one day for victims of the flash flood in Limburg, the ANP reported. More than 33 thousand people donated to Giro 777 opened by the National Disaster Fund (NRF).

In situations that have been deemed such a national disaster, the NRF that was first established in 1935 opens the bank account that ends with the number 777 to gather donations in support of the victims. The flooding in Limburg was officially named a disaster on Friday.

“We are overwhelmed by the enormous support that was shown and the willingness of the Dutch to contribute to the state of emergency in the affected area of Limburg”, chair of the NRF, Cléménce Ross van Dorp said, according to NOS. “Donors let us know on social media that they have contributed and have asked others to do so as well. That is wonderful to see.”

Giro 777 received extra attention after a call to donate was aired on the station Limburg radio station L1 on Friday.

The last time Giro 777 was opened was in 2000 after a catastrophic fire broke out at a fireworks depot in Enschede. As a result of an enormous explosion in the course of the fire, 23 people died, 400 homes were destroyed and 1,500 buildings damaged.