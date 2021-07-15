The Netherlands is getting a new night train to various European cities. From October 15, a sleeping train under the name GreenCityTrip.nl will run to cities including Prague, Vienna, Venice, Innsbruck, Verona and Milan.

The train will depart from Amsterdam in the evening, also stopping at Breda, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and Arnhem, and arrive at the chosen destination in the morning. The trip is five days long, giving travelers ample time to explore their destination.

"Enjoy a 5-day trip to one of our beautiful destinations," the GreenCityTrip.nl website reads. "You depart from the Netherlands in the evening by boarding at your chosen station. No passport controls, long queues or checking baggage in. Spend the evening in your coupe while enjoying a snack and a drink. After this, a comfortable bed awaits you. The next morning you get off the train well rested."

Tickets start at 199 euros per person, and includes a hotel at the destination. "You can drop off our luggage immediately after the train arrives."

According to GreenCityTrip.nl, a initiative of travel organization Flywise, there is great demand for a sustainable alternative to air travel. The coronavirus pandemic further fueled interests in night trains, according to the company.

Dutch rail company NS also launched a night train in May, which runs daily from Amsterdam, via Utrecht and Arnhem, to Munich, Innsbruck and Vienna. This train reconnected the Netherlands to the European night train network.