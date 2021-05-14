The first night train service from Amsterdam to Vienna will depart on May 25, the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) confirmed. Daily overnight connections between the Dutch and Austrian capitals were originally planned to start last December but their launch was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trains will be departing from Amsterdam Centraal station every evening at 7:30 p.m., with stops in Utrecht and Arnhem. The sleeper trains continue to the German cities of Bonn, Frankfurt, and Nuremberg along the way, before reaching Vienna almost 14 hours later at 9:19 a.m.

“With the comeback of the Nightjets, we are bringing Europe a little closer together again! The premiere trip to Amsterdam is symbolic of the very important international rail service that enables people to travel across national borders in a climate-friendly way, ”said ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä.

Single seats can be purchased, as well as couchettes in rooms with four berths, or a bed in a sleeping car. Those wishing to enjoy more privacy onboard can also book a private cabin for €220. The company stressed it has taken all the necessary steps to ensure passengers can travel safely during the ongoing health crisis. For that reason, fewer places on trains will be available for booking for the time being.

Travelers will also receive a welcome drink and breakfast before arriving at their destination. Apart from offering their passengers great comfort and breathtaking views, traveling by train is also a significantly greener alternative compared to plane trips, Austrian company said.

“Any traveler who chooses the night train instead of the plane to Amsterdam saves the environment 350 kilograms of CO2 emissions one way. Our night trains are therefore the alternative for flights within Europe and bring passengers to their destination safely, ”says Matthä.

More night trains that are meant to link the Dutch capital with other cities in Europe are expected to be established soon.