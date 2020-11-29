The launch of the nightjet connection between Amsterdam and Vienna has been delayed. The Dutch rail company NS and its Austrian counterpart ÖBB have decided to postpone the start of the daily overnight connection to 2021. The initial start date was supposed to be December 13, 2020.

The decision was made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as governments in the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria want to minimize foreign travel in the upcoming months.

The NS announced that as soon as traveling abroad becomes possible again, and trips abroad pick up, the night train connection will commence. However, an exact date has not yet been announced.

The NS ensured that passengers who had already bought a ticket can get a refund at the original cost. For necessary journeys, passengers can still take the train to Düsseldorf. The nightjet between there and Austria is still running.

