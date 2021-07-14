The adult children of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries said that their father is being properly cared for, but no update could be given on his condition. De Vries was shot in the head at close range on July 6 in Amsterdam Centrum, moments after participating in a broadcast of RTL Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about his medical situation. We can't say much about that," his daughter Kelly said in a recorded message broadcast on Tijd voor Max. “We do know that he is in very good hands and that the doctors and nurses are doing a fantastic job." She also thanked the public for their support.

His close friend and colleague, Simon Vuyk, also spoke on the program. Two days after the shooting he went to see De Vries in the hospital. “Wednesday I thought, after that great panic, 'He is still with us.' If anyone is capable of seizing small opportunities, it is him," Vuyk said.

"Hope connects us around him. After seeing him on Thursday, that hope was nurtured."

Among the active projects De Vries was working on at the time of the shooting was a new crowdfunding effort to raise a million euros to be used as reward money for anyone providing critical information to solve the disappearance of Tanja Groen. The 18-year-old from Schagen, Noord-Holland has been missing for nearly 28 years. She was last seen attending a student party during her introductory week at Maastricht University.

The fundraiser topped the million-euro mark on Tuesday, accomplishing De Vries's goal. Shortly before, his son, Royce, said it was "fantastic" that so many people donated to the campaign.

"Everything my dear Peter does, he does with love and dedication," wrote De Vries's partner in a letter read by Vuyk. The partner, who prefers to remain out of the spotlight, said he was fully focused on the fundraiser even when the pair recently left for their first weekend away in a long time. "In addition to a small suitcase with his things, he took the project for Tanja with him in his mind. His determination, and that he never gives up, is unique and makes him who he is."