The CoronaCheck app is still not working properly for thousands of people due to data registered incorrectly in various systems before it was passed on to the RIVM. The Dutch Ministry of Health said they were working towards a solution, RTL Nieuws reported.

Numerous people who have been recently infected with the coronavirus, and thus were given only one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, have been unable to generate a green tick in the app signifying that they are considered fully vaccinated by the RIVM. That would grant them access to events and clubs without first producing a negative coronavirus test result.

The issue was identified the last week of June, and was supposed to be fixed by the end of that month. “The bug has been fixed!” De Jonge exclaimed on Twitter on June 29. “Good news for people who have had coronavirus and therefore received one shot from the GGD.”

The ministry said on Wednesday that the issue has been solved for a portion of the affected group. "It's not a bug in the app, but data that needs to be improved at its source," said a spokesperson for the ministry to the broadcaster.

At the same time, a number of users reported the app wrongly showed that their first and second Covid-19 vaccine shots were given on the same day. Consequently, the app would then show the person was only partially protected against Covid-19.

"In that case too, it concerns incorrect registration of data. The app developers are working day and night, together with the GGD and the RIVM, to solve this," the spokesperson said.

The ministry could not precise when the two issues would be fixed.