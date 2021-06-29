Dutch Health Minister Hugo De Jonge has once again called on residents returning from a holiday to get tested for the coronavirus infection. Additionally, he said that a critical flaw was fixed in the CoronaCheck app which prevented many people who recovered from an infection from obtaining their certificate stating they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19

To make testing more accessible, the Cabinet is considering the possibility of distributing test kits door-to-door, broadcaster NOS reported. Testing may also be carried out on-site at Schiphol Airport, and not just at the off-site test center in Badhoevedorp.

The increasing prevalence of the Delta variant cases caused growing concern, especially after research showed travelers commonly brought the more contagious strain when returning from a holiday. The caretaker health minister has also pointed out that the second wave of infections started shortly after the summer holidays last year.

"Let's prevent the fourth wave from starting now," said De Jonge.

The recent call was specifically aimed at young people. Numerous Dutch youngsters were recently infected with the virus while holidaying in Spain or Portugal. Many of these infections were linked to the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. The GGD will roll out “a red carpet” for young people who call to schedule a coronavirus test after their holiday, even if they are asymptomatic, De Jonge said metaphorically.

"Because we know that those who are more likely to take the virus back in their suitcases are our young people. That is not a reproach, but just an observation," De Jonge said.

He explained that everyone, including people returning from regions under the less serious code yellow or code green travel alerts, should get tested. In this way, the fourth wave of infections can be prevented, De Jonge stated.

CoronaCheck bug resolved

The minister also said on Tuesday that a flaw in the CoronaCheck app was resolved. This bug blocked people from getting proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 if they received one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine after previously recovering from a coronavirus infection.

“The bug has been fixed!” De Jonge exclaimed on Twitter. He said it was, “Good news for people who have had coronavirus and therefore received one shot from the GGD.”