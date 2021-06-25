Dozens of people took to social media to express their frustration over their inability to obtain their vaccination certificate in the CoronaCheck app. Many people who previously recovered from Covid-19 and therefore only qualified to receive a single shot of any vaccine said they were not able to generate the QR code via the app. A fully vaccinated person should be able to create the code, needed to enter many venues this weekend, without first having to produce a negative result for a coronavirus test.

An error message displayed instead, reading, "Your vaccination certificate is not valid in the Netherlands". The Dutch government considers people to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 if they have received two doses of an EMA-approved vaccine, one dose of the Janssen Vaccine, or one dose of any vaccine if they have also tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection.

One NL Times reader said that their coronavirus infection was diagnosed within the last six months and that the GGD and their family doctor knew about it before they scheduled their Covid-19 vaccination appointment. The situation was in person at the GGD vaccination site, and it was made clear that only one Pfizer vaccine dose would be provided because of the recent infection.

The vaccine showed up in the CoronaCheck app, but the recent infection did not, and thus they were unable to generate the QR code proving they have been fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health responded on Twitter that they were aware of the issue and were working towards the solution. Caretaker Health Minister Hugo De Jonge expected the problem to be addressed later on Friday according to ANP.

Approximately one million people claimed their vaccination certificates in the CoronaCheck app on Thursday. High interest caused issues within the app shortly after it was launched. As a result, dozens of people who attempted to obtain their vaccination proof were told to try again later.

The certificate proving that someone has been vaccinated against Covid-19 can be used for access at several points, including events. From July 1, the app can also be used to generate European travel certificates.