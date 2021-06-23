Residents of the Netherlands will be able to generate their vaccination certificate in the CoronaCheck app from Thursday, NOS reported. The certificate proving that someone has been vaccinated against Covid-19 can be used for access at several points, including events. From July 1, the app can also be used to generate the European travel certificates.

Fully vaccinated people with the certificate will not be required to test negative for Covid-19 before attending an event or boarding an aircraft. From next week, a "proof of recovery" from the coronavirus infection can also be created in the app by people who recently recovered from Covid-19.

Users can log in with their DigiD from Thursday to retrieve their vaccination data. At that point, the data is automatically transferred and saved in the app. It is important that not everyone does this at the same time as the app supports a maximum of 25 logins per second. That is 90,000 logins per hour, the broadcaster reported.

People are advised to create an admission ticket at home and save it in the app. This evidence then remains visible in the app, even if a user does not have internet connection.

The European travel pass will enter into force on July 1. Users can create their certificate to be used in the Netherlands and their European pass in the same app. The domestic certificate contains less information, such as a person's initials and in some cases their date of birth. Additionally, whether someone has tested negative, has recovered from coronavirus, or has been vaccinated will not be visible information in the certificate.

The European travel pass contains much more information, including which Covid-19 vaccine someone has had. Such a certificate was not cleared for use in the Netherlands out of privacy concerns.

Until now, the app was used to gain entrance to events with a QR code that was scanned at the entrance. People were obliged to test for Covid-19 and a QR code could be generated with the negative test result. When a new round of relaxations starts on Tuesday, people will also be able to enter clubs and party venues using the app. In these venues, social distancing rules will be abolished.

According to RTL Nieuws, more than 700,000 vaccinations at general practitioners are not yet registered in the central database. From July 1, people whose data is not yet in the systems can request their certificate directly from the general practitioner where they got their vaccine from.

Another 840 thousand vaccines have not been shared by the GGD, the RIVM said on Tuesday. The GGD was working to resolve that issue.