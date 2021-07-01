The EU Digital COVID Passport is fully operational in the Netherlands from Thursday. The document allows all EU residents who can provide a negative Coronavirus test result, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery to enter any European Union country restriction-free.

Netherlands residents have been able to generate their domestic certificate in the CoronaCheck app since last week. From today, EU-wide travel certificates can also be generated in the same app.

The Netherlands is now part of a list of countries that have successfully connected to the EU gateway. Ireland is the only remaining EU country that still needs to verify it. Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, and Poland have been using the system since June 1.

Simultaneously, travelers in the Netherlands can now also schedule a free coronavirus test. The tests are intended for people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, and those who are not otherwise eligible for a digital travel certificate. The tests are free of charge during the months of July and August.

People have been able to book the test via the phone hotline since Wednesday. From Thursday morning, that can also be done through a special web page of the Dutch government. The website lists test companies that have been designated by the government to carry out free tests for travelers.

People have been urged not to book their free tests unless they are departing this week already. The results are typically available within three hours after taking the test.

From Thursday, general practitioners and healthcare institutions can also arrange the vaccination certificate for people whose Covid-19 vaccination is not yet on the central register of public health institute RIVM.