The Dutch Red Cross is urging everyone going on vacation to Southern Europe to be well-prepared. The aid organization published a press release on Monday due to the current wildfires in several countries around the Mediterranean Sea.

"Due to climate change, we are increasingly dealing with wildfires. Thousands of people have already been evacuated in Spain, Greece, and Switzerland. The extreme heat and prolonged periods of drought mean that the end is not yet in sight," the organization wrote.

The Dutch Red Cross recommends that vacationers stay informed by following the news. Another tip is to plan an escape route from their hotel or vacation home and consider alternative routes if needed. It is also suggested to have a bag ready for possible evacuation, filled with essentials like passports, insurance cards, and valuable possessions.

The organization also shared tips in case of fire. “If you have to escape from a fire, make sure you have enough fuel in the car and wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves, and long trousers. It's also wise to protect your face from the heat with a damp towel or wrap your feet in a wet towel if you need to run through a small fire-affected area.”

The Dutch Red Cross encourages Dutch citizens to follow the travel advice issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before leaving, it is also advisable to save the local emergency numbers for the fire department, ambulance services, and police. Being aware of the alarm systems employed at their vacation destination is also beneficial. As an example, in the Netherlands, the NLalert system is used.

Wildfires are currently raging on the Greek islands. A flight landed at Schiphol Airport early on Monday morning with Dutch tourists on board who had been evaluated from Rhodes because of the forest fires. Wildfires are now also raging in the holiday destinations Corfu and Evia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adjusted its travel advice for Greece because of the forest fires. The color code for Greece is still green, which means that the country is no more dangerous than the Netherlands, but the situation is changing rapidly, the Ministry warned. The Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency on Rhodes and are calling on locals and tourists to leave the southeast of the island.